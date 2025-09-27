Newcastle United farewell thank you message issued after key appointment confirmed

Getty Images

Darren Eales has issued a message to Newcastle United supporters after stepping down as the club’s chief executive officer.

Former Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales has thanked the club and its supporters for a ‘wonderful’ three years at St James’ Park.

Last year, Eales announced that he would be stepping down from his role due to health reasons as the club searched for his successor. David Hopkinson was announced as Newcastle’s new CEO earlier this month.

Eales joined Newcastle in 2022 following a successful stint at Atlanta United in the United States. The 53-year-old oversaw Newcastle’s most successful period in recent times with two Champions League qualifications, a Carabao Cup final, and a Carabao Cup win over the last three years.

Newcastle United’s official social media channels declared Eales ‘forever a part of the Newcastle United family’ when sharing his letter to supporters.

It read: “Thank you to the Toon Army for allowing me to be a small part of your Club's history. My time as CEO has been shorter than I planned, but you have filled all three years with wonderful memories.

“In 2023, you turned London into Newcastle-upon-Thames, throwing one of the biggest parties Trafalgar Square has seen (and then cleaning it all up). You stood and sang your hearts out at Wembley as the Carabao Cup final started, and kept it up even as the clock counted down to defeat.

“You screamed loud enough to be heard in Paris when two local lads scored at St James' Park in the 4-1 thumping of PSG. You laughed and joked while waiting for a bus to Sunderland at 7am, and were still laughing 7 hours later as the team posed in front of you for their victory photo.

“Last season you watched history being made as Big Dan Burn scored that header, and Bruno lifted the Club's first domestic trophy for 70 years. You showed up in the hundreds of thousands to celebrate packing the streets, creating Geordie layer cakes out of car parks, and swarming the Town Moor with children on your shoulders and 'Blaydon Races' ringing in the air.

“And last week you welcomed back Champions League football for the second time in three seasons with yet another spectacular and electrifying Wor Flags display.

“Thank you to Eddie, the coaching staff and the players for providing some of the most intense and entertaining football I've seen. It's been a privilege to work with you and watch you, week in and week out.

“Thank you to the NUFC staff, who have made all the grand public moments possible through their passion, discipline, collaboration and thousands of hours of hard work in the background. You have been wonderful colleagues.

“Thank you to the Newcastle United Foundation for all the amazing work you do for our community, from mentoring and job training to making football accessible to all, It's been a privilege to be a trustee.

“Thank you to David Hopkinson for taking over the CEO role with enthusiasm. I look forward to watching NUFC continue its exciting upward trajectory under your stewardship.

“Thank you to the ownership for your vision and support for the Club as a whole, and for your support for me personally, particularly during my last few months on medical leave.

“Thank you to the amazing NHS staff at the Freeman Hospital for your professionalism, cheerfulness and kindness. I am fortunate to be continuing my treatment under your care.

“Every time I walk past the signs for the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre in the Freeman, I'm reminded of how integral this Club is to the community. This Club is about football, and more than football. To quote the great man himself, "It's the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging, the pride In your city.”

“Thank you for allowing me to share that passion, pride and feeling of belonging. HWTL! Darren Eales.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan thanks Darren Eales ahead of NUFC departure

PIF governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan thanked Eales in a club statement for his ‘exceptional work’.

Al-Rumayyan said: “I would like to personally thank Darren Eales for his exceptional work and leadership, as well as his friendship, over the last three years.”