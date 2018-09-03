Darren Moore gives his view on Salomon Rondon's move to Newcastle

On-loan Salomon Rondon is at the "right" club, according to Darren Moore.

Rondon joined Newcastle United in a loan swap deal last month which saw Dwight Gayle go to West Bromwich Albion.

Gayle netted twice in the Championship club's 2-1 win over Stoke City at the weekend, while Rondon set up Newcastle's equaliser against Manchester City.

West Brom head coach Moore believes the deal works for both clubs.

"We felt with Dwight coming here and Salomon going there, that was two strikers who were right for the clubs," said Moore.

"Both clubs agreed. We felt Dwight would be a good fit here in terms of team dynamics and cohesion, and he has added to that.

Dwight Gayle

"I get the benefit of working with him every day, and his character as a man is very good, and he has definitely brought something to the club and added to the team.

"We’re delighted to have him here, and we know we’ve somebody who, when chances come, is cool, calm and composed in front of goal."

On Gayle's performance against Stoke, Moore added: "He scored two very good goals, and his calmness and composure when he gets in front of goal is there for all to see.

"I’m really pleased for Dwight, because after impressive team-play that led up to the goal he was able to tuck them away.

"I’m really pleased with the three points on an afternoon when it was a good team performance."