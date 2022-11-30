Darren Moore reveals why Newcastle United FA Cup tie 'pleased' him
Darren Moore has one thought when Sheffield Wednesday were draw against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.
Eddie Howe will take his side to Hillsborough for a third-round tie around the weekend of January 2, and the League One club’s manager has spoken about the game
“I think it’s a great draw, but the thing for me is that I’m so pleased for the fans,” said Moore, who was assisted by United coach Graham Jones while in charge of West Bromwich Albion.
“To get a Premier League team down at Hillsborough, where the supporters can see their team compete against real, good top-flight opposition, it’ll be great.
“For me, when I saw the draw, I was just pleased for the fans, and when the tie comes round, we’ll give our full focus to it, but initially now, I’m just pleased for everyone connected to the club, because it’s a fantastic cup draw.”
Newcastle are third in the Premier League, while promotion-chasing Wednesday are third in League Two.
“With everything that has gone on at Newcastle, the work Eddie’s doing has been really, really good, and for us to pit our wits against them is going to be good for us,” said Moore.
“We’ve played against Premier League opposition earlier in the Carabao Cup, and we had a real good game and acquitted ourselves very well. We’ll have to do much of the same again, because, as we know, they’re a very good side.
“But our attention now is back to the league, and we’ll pick up the cup draw when it comes around.”