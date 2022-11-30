Eddie Howe will take his side to Hillsborough for a third-round tie around the weekend of January 2, and the League One club’s manager has spoken about the game

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a great draw, but the thing for me is that I’m so pleased for the fans,” said Moore, who was assisted by United coach Graham Jones while in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“To get a Premier League team down at Hillsborough, where the supporters can see their team compete against real, good top-flight opposition, it’ll be great.

“For me, when I saw the draw, I was just pleased for the fans, and when the tie comes round, we’ll give our full focus to it, but initially now, I’m just pleased for everyone connected to the club, because it’s a fantastic cup draw.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are third in the Premier League, while promotion-chasing Wednesday are third in League Two.

“With everything that has gone on at Newcastle, the work Eddie’s doing has been really, really good, and for us to pit our wits against them is going to be good for us,” said Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve played against Premier League opposition earlier in the Carabao Cup, and we had a real good game and acquitted ourselves very well. We’ll have to do much of the same again, because, as we know, they’re a very good side.