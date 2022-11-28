Newcastle United FA Cup draw: Eddie Howe's side paired with League One opposition

The Premier League club has been drawn away to Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday, third in English football’s third tier, in this evening’s draw at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were knocked out by Cambridge United last season, and Eddie Howe labelled the defeat as one of the “lows” of his tenure ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment earlier this month.

Newcastle United fans at last season's FA Cup tie against Cambridge United.

“I think Cambridge is the obvious one, and I can still feel that today – the disappointment, the loneliness,” said United’s head coach. “That was a game we wanted to win, and we wanted to build a winning culture, and we felt that was an ideal game to do that and do well in the cup – and there was a real lowness after that.”