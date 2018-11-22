Daryl Janmaat reveals what he REALLY thinks about Newcastle fans

Daryl Janmaat has had a dig at "moaning" Newcastle United fans.

The Watford defender, signed from Feyenoord in the summer of 2014, spent two years at St James's Park.

Janmaat left the club in the wake of relegation from the Premier League two years ago.

The 29-year-old took questions from Watford supporters at a fans forum event at Vicarage Road last night.

Janmaat and team-mate Ben Foster were asked about the atmosphere at the stadium.

"It’s massively different to my former club," Janmaat is reported as saying. "Newcastle fans expect too much and can moan quickly."

Janmaat missed Newcastle's win over Watford earlier this month through injury.