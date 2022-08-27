Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle haven’t won a Premier League game at Molineux in over a decade - drawing three and losing one since their last triumph in the Black Country.

Although history isn’t on their side this weekend, the form book is on their side as Eddie Howe’s side search for their second win of the season.

Five points from their opening three games is a good return for the Magpies, whilst their hosts, in contrast, have yet to pick up a win in the league and are winless in ten Premier League games.

Whilst the Magpies can take heart from the contrasting form between the sides, the ‘data experts’ believe Wolves start the game as narrow favourites on Sunday.

They believe there is a 40% chance of a Wolves win whilst Newcastle have been given a 33% chance of taking all three points back to the north east.

Another draw between the sides has been given a 27% chance.

‘Data experts’ forecast extremely tight match between Newcastle United and Wolves (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, using data courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, is what the supercomputer predicts for Sunday’s Premier League football games:

Sunday’s supercomputer predictions

Aston Villa v West Ham: Chances of a home win = 47%, chances of an away win = 28%, chances of a draw = 25%

Wolves v Newcastle United: Chances of a home win = 40%, chances of an away win = 33%, chances of a draw = 27%