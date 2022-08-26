Is Wolves v Newcastle United on TV? Streaming details and the latest team news as Eddie Howe faces selection headache

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molineux is the destination for Eddie Howe’s side who are looking to extend an unbeaten start to the season against a Wolves side that are still winless in the league this term. However, their recent record at Molineux is not one to shout about.

It has been over a decade since Newcastle tasted victory in this fixture in the Premier League with their last trip to Molineux ending in a 2-1 defeat in October - a game that would transpire to be the last under Mike Ashley’s ownership of the club.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League match between Wolves and Newcastle United:

When is Wolves v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Wolves takes place on Sunday, August 28. Kick-off at Molineux is at 2pm and the game will be refereed by Peter Bankes.

Is Wolves v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast on TV in the UK - coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm. Sky Sports Main Event will also show the game with coverage on that channel due to start at 2pm following the conclusion of Celtic’s clash with Dundee United.

Supporters can also buy a NOWTV streaming pass for the game.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have live commentary of the game at Molineux.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news and updates from proceedings as well as all the pre-match and post-match reaction from events that unfold.

What’s the latest team news?

Eddie Howe has numerous injury concerns with Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson all missing. Howe is hoping that Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser are fit enough to start on Sunday.

Bruno Lage has pretty much a full complement of players to choose from but defender Willy Boly is a doubt after missing the clash with Preston North End in midweek.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Wolves win: 17/10

Draw: 9/4

Newcastle United win: 13/8