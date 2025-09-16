David Beckham has made a prediction regarding Newcastle United for the upcoming Champions League campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United kick-off their 2025/26 Champions League campaign on Thursday night against Barcelona at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off).

It’s The Magpies’ fourth time in the competition proper as they will be pushing to reach the knockout stages for the first time under the new group phase format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle start their campaign against five-time Champions League winners Barcelona, who are among the favourites to win the competition again this season.

The fixture holds a lot of significance to The Magpies, who hosted Barcelona in their first ever Champions League match at St James’ Park on September 17, 1997. That match was made famous by Tino Asprilla scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over the Catalan club.

Almost exactly 28 years on, Newcastle will kick off their Champions League campaign against Barcelona once again. Out of the four times Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League proper, they have been drawn against Barcelona on three occasions.

Despite winning the first-ever meeting between the sides, Newcastle lost the reverse fixture that season before losing home and away in the second group stage back in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After facing Barcelona on Thursday, Newcastle face seven more opponents as part of the new Champions League group format.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United Champions League fixtures

On October 1, Newcastle face Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium (5:45pm kick-off) before hosting Benfica and Athletic Club on October 21 and November 5 respectively (both 8pm kick-off).

The Magpies’ fifth group phase match will be away to Marseille on November 25 (8pm kick-off) before they travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen on December 10 (8pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the new year, Newcastle round of their Champions League group phase with a home match against PSV Eindhoven on January 21 (8pm kick-off) and a trip to France to face holders Paris Saint-Germain on January 28 (8pm kick-off).

The new group format means the eight teams with the highest number of points overall will progress straight through to the last-16 of the competition while club’s ranked ninth to 24th will compete in a seeded knockout round play-off match.

Teams ranked 25th to 36th will be eliminated from the competition.

David Beckham tips Newcastle United to cause Champions League ‘surprise’

Speaking on CBS Sports, football icon David Beckham tipped Newcastle to cause a surprise in the upcoming Champions League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have pulled off shocks of sorts in each of their previous three Champions League ventures. Firstly by beating Barcelona in 1997, then by qualifying out of the group in 2002/03 despite losing their opening three matches. And last time out they shocked the football world by claiming a 4-1 win over PSG at St James’ Park in their first Champions League home match in over 20 years.

And Beckham, who won the 1999 Champions League trophy with Manchester United, namechecked Newcastle as a potential surprise package.

“Surprise would have to be...I think people are already writing Newcastle off, but they're a good team and they've got some good players who are very together as a team and as fans and as a club,” Beckham said. “I think they could surprise a few people.”

Former Liverpool Champions League winner Jamie Carragher, whose surprise prediction was that three of the six English teams that qualified for the competition would not progress from the group phase, added with a laugh: "They are one of my three to go through - they are now!”

Beckham then quipped: "You're such a liar."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Newcastle, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will also be representing the Premier League in the competition this season.