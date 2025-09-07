Newcastle United new chief executive officer David Hopkinson has commented on the situation surrounding the future of St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s new CEO, David Hopkinson, has broken the club’s silence regarding a stadium update.

Last year, Newcastle released a statement about the future of St James’ Park claiming that a further update would be provided in ‘early 2025’.

Almost a year on, no official update from the club had materialised until Hopkinson’s appointment as CEO.

A question on the lips of many supporters is what does the future hold for St James’ Park and what are the plans surrounding a potential expansion or new stadium.

Following the 2021 takeover, Newcastle’s initial preference was to expand St James’ Park but it is understood that stance has changed and alternative options regarding the construction of a new stadium on a different site have been explored.

There has been talk of a new state-of-the-art arena being constructed just north of the stadium. And although the club are yet to officially publish new stadium plans, the suggestion of a stadium site on Leazes Park has been met by a significant backlash.

Over 28,000 people have signed a petition opposing the rumoured plans for building a new stadium on Newcastle’s oldest public park.

There are many obstacles Newcastle will have to overcome when it comes to re-developing St James’ Park or constructing a new stadium. The club’s ambition is for Newcastle’s new or upgraded stadium to hold from 60,000 to 70,000 spectators.

An exact number has not been specified amid a slow process. Newcastle have conducted a feasibility study and engaged with Newcastle City Council over the stadium plans.

A year ago those plans appeared to be gathering momentum but the club’s latest update made via their new CEO suggests those plans have been put on hold.

Hopkinson started as Newcastle’s new CEO on September 5, replacing Darren Eales who leaves the club after three years due to health reasons.

NUFC CEO provides St James’ Park & new stadium latest

On the stadium plans, Hopkinson said via the club website: “That [stadium plans] we're thinking about really hard and higher ambitions are going to require some investments.

“I think the decision before us is, look St. James Park, this is iconic, this is special, it's a special place. Are our ambitions best served here? Might our ambitions be served even better as we create a new stadium? We'll figure that out.

“I don’t think we’re ready to make that decision today but these are nice choices to be thinking about and nice options to be creating for ourselves.”

Hopkinson was speaking while visiting St James’ Park for the first time.

And based on his comments, very little has changed regarding the stadium plans, with the stance echoing that of Eales speaking back in March.

Eales said: “We're looking to get something done in the near future but I can't really say anymore than that. Work is going on and I think you've seen it from just the general discussions we've had it is something we're taking very seriously because it's a hugely important decision.”

But that decision is yet to be made public, and supporters’ patience is being tested as a result.

David Hopkinson sets out NUFC ambitions

Hopkinson has officially started work as Newcastle’s new CEO and will be in attendance for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he will experience St James’ Park at full capacity for the first time.

“I'm unbelievably energised,” he said. “My first match will be 13th against Wolves. I think we're coming right back on the 18th against Barca and then again home [v Bradford on September 24].

“It's great to be here today. It's going to be even greater when it's full of screaming, passionate fans. The energy of a full stadium is what feeds my soul. It's great to be here with you today. It's great to get to look around and I can look here, you know, thoughtfully and differently, but I'm looking at the physical assets.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the people who make this place come alive. For me, this is about building a long relationship. I'm going to do my best to represent this club and ultimately this community on every stage I possibly can.

“I've got a lot to learn. We've got a long way to go, but we're on a journey, and I'm on a personal journey, but also I'm joining this community and for me bringing this community along as part of that journey is, I think, a huge part of my reward.”

When asked what his initial aims will be as CEO, Hopkinson replied: “Get everybody rowing in the exact same direction to the exact same outcome. I believe leadership matters.

“Darren has done a tremendous job with this club and we've seen the results that have, that he's delivered in his remit.

“It's the worst type of decision that he's had to step away and deal with what he's had to go through. I mean that's really, as you think about the human side of things, that's hard.

“I want to stand on his shoulders and continue to build on what he initiated here. He's been a great leader and my job here is to keep building on that and keep going forward into the future.”