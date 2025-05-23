David Moyes has confirmed that Everton will be without a number of key players when they face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Toffees travel to the north east with nothing but pride to play for, with a 13th placed finish in the Premier League already guaranteed. Unlike their hosts, who know they must win to secure Champions League qualification, Everton can enjoy a relatively stress free final day of the season.

The team and fans bid an emotional send off to Goodison Park last weekend - but Moyes’ side will be keen to end the season on a high before their move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. A 1-1 draw between the two sides in this fixture last season severely dented Newcastle’s hopes of European football that day.

Everton injury news v Newcastle United

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s game, Moyes provided an update on the fitness of a number of his key players, including Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, both of whom will not feature at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Both players limped off during Everton’s win over Southampton last weekend, with Moyes confirming that Branthwaite has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for around a month. Coleman, meanwhile, suffered a thigh injury.

“I can tell you that he [Branthwaite] is injured and won’t be available,” Moyes said. “It will probably be four or five weeks [out] with a hamstring [injury].

“There’s not much we can do about it but he is a big loss to us and we will have to live with it just now. Seamus is not available.”

Losing both Coleman and Branthwaite to injuries will give Moyes a headache at the weekend and likely force the former West Ham man into a complete defensive reshuffle. James Tarkowski is already sidelined with a hamstring injury, meaning Moyes may have to name an inexperienced back line or a makeshift one with players playing out of position.

Ashley Young, who will make his final appearance before being released as a free agent, could feature. Young was fouled by Paul Dummett in this fixture last season as Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised from the penalty spot.

Newcastle United injury news v Everton

All eyes from the majority inside St James’ Park on Sunday will be drawn to the fitness of Alexander Isak. Isak missed their defeat to Arsenal last weekend due to a minor groin injury - and Howe has revealed that the next few days will be ‘crucial’ for Isak to be fit enough to feature this weekend.

“He's doing okay. He hasn't trained with us yet but he's made good progress through the week,” Howe told reporters on Friday morning.

“The next couple of days will be crucial to his availability. There's a chance but it's difficult to give any more than that. Until he trains with us, we don't know how he'll respond and whether he'll be available for the game.

“We'll leave it until tomorrow. This week he has been training individually and just building up his load. He's running but there's a big difference between running and playing with a ball at your feet.

“So far, what he's been asked to do, he's done it pain-free and he's done it well. So the next two days will be absolutely crucial.”