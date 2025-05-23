Thomas Tuchel has announced his England squad that will take on Andorra and Senegal next month.

The Three Lions will take on Andorra at the RCDE Stadium, home of La Liga side Espanyol, in Catalonia on Saturday 7 June (5pm kick-off). That match will mark their third 2026 World Cup qualifier, with England having won their previous two against Albania (2-0) and Latvia (3-0).

They will then return to England for a friendly match against Senegal on Tuesday 10 June (7:45pm kick-off). That match will take place at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

These games will mark Tuchel’s third and fourth matches as England manager, with the clash against Senegal his first friendly match allowing him to experiment with tactics and players. The German has insisted that despite the new Club World Cup beginning just five days after that game with Senegal, that he will do no favours to those clubs that will be out in the USA.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all have players named in Tuchel’s squad and will all play in the revamped tournament which will begin when Al Ahly take on Inter Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida in the early hours of June 15 (UK time).

Back to international matters, Tuchel's squad will contain two Newcastle United players. Dan Burn, who was handed his first England cap during the last international break, has again been named by Tuchel in his latest squad.

Burn will also be joined by fellow Magpies teammate Anthony Gordon on international duty next month. Gordon has been a regular in England squads for over a year now and was also called up by Tuchel in March, but was injured just minutes into his appearance against Albania and withdrew before they faced Latvia.

Former Magpie Ivan Toney has also been handed a surprise call-up. Toney, who left Brentford to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli last summer, hasn’t featured for his country since last summer’s European Championship final.

The 29-year-old was a late substitute in that final as England searched desperately for an equaliser and force the game into extra-time. Toney has been capped six times by England.

James Trafford, who has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, has also been picked. Jordan Pickford, who will be determined to ruin Newcastle’s Champions League hopes this weekend, has also been named in the squad.

England squad in full: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)