David Moyes stunned by ‘unbelievable’ thing Newcastle United star did at West Ham as new deal confirmed
West Ham United boss David Moyes was ‘thrilled’ to see his side snatch a late point against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.
An early Tomas Soucek goal and late Mohammed Kudus strike either side of a second half Alexander Isak brace saw West Ham draw 2-2 with Newcastle heading into the international break.
After the match, Hammers boss David Moyes confirmed former Newcastle target Jarrod Bowen had just agreed a new deal at the club. Bowen had an opportunity to win the match for West Ham in stoppage time only to be denied by Nick Pope.
And Moyes was quick to praise the Magpies goalkeeper while providing a contract update.
“[Bowen] has signed a new deal, he has done amazing since he has been here, continues to improve,” he said. “Even today Pope makes an unbelievable save with his hands which could have just changed the game at the end.”
Ahead of the match, the West Ham boss described Newcastle as one of the best teams in Europe despite sitting below his side in the table. The Magpies went into the game on the back of four straight wins which saw them beat both Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
And Moyes was certainly the happier of the two managers come full-time.
“Thrilled with a point,” he added. “Up against a really good team who are probably as good as most teams in Europe at the moment. Great point for us.
“We nearly won it in the end. Newcastle played well and we didn’t give them too many opportunities. We had a few ourselves. For us I’m pleased that we got a point here.”