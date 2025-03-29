Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates victory following the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

David Ornstein has explained the only way Newcastle United would sell Alexander Isak to Arsenal or Liverpool this summer.

Newcastle have publicly declared they have no desire to sell Isak this summer with chief executive Darren Eales and head coach Eddie Howe both stating their intention to keep hold of the 25-year-old. Privately, Newcastle chairman and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has told the club’s hierarchy to reject any bids for the striker this summer.

Isak has been subject to serious transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona this season which has only intensified due to his fine form.

The Swede has scored 23 goals for Newcastle already this season, including what would prove to be the winner in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

Alexander Isak’s Newcastle United contract situation

Isak remains contracted to Newcastle until 2028 and has no release clause in his current deal. The club are understood to be preparing for contract talks with the striker once the 2024-25 season is concluded and it is clear which European competition they will be playing in next season.

Newcastle have already qualified for the Conference League by winning the Carabao Cup but are now aiming to qualify for the Champions League once again.

When asked about his future, Isak said: “I'm not really thinking about the summer. But yeah, that [contract] will probably be a talking point once the season's finished. We'll really see, but no talks have been held yet.”

The only way Newcastle United would sell Alexander Isak this summer

While Newcastle are very firm in their stance regarding Isak, you can never say never in football. There have been reports of potential swap deals between Liverpool and Newcastle involving Isak and players such as Darwin Nunez or Jarell Quansah but these have been rubbished by transfer expert Ornstein.

“I don’t know of Newcastle wanting to get involved in any part-exchange situations,” he said via The Athletic. “That may be a tactic used by other clubs to try tempting them into parting with someone like Isak, but I doubt it will appeal to the St James’ Park hierarchy at all.”

Bids are expected for Isak this summer but Ornstein claims it would take an ‘astronomical’ offer for Newcastle to consider selling. The club are understood to value Isak at around £150million and Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales previously admitted that, in a PSR landscape, every player ‘has a price’.

“In terms of Isak, Newcastle have no desire to sell — he’ll still have three years left on his contract come the summer and don’t forget they’ve invested heavily in him (the transfer fee and his salary), so it would take something astronomical to prise him away,” Ornstein added. “History tells us every player has a price and if somebody offers what is considered market value, or even higher, perhaps Newcastle will have something to think about.

“We know Isak has suitors, including Arsenal and Liverpool, but I’m not aware of any club-to-club approaches or conversations at this point. Obviously, that probably will change, but Newcastle are under no abnormal pressure to sell and there have so far been no signs of the player agitating to leave.

“Unfortunately for Newcastle fans (because they understandably hate all this chat), I do anticipate it being one of the biggest talking points heading into and during the next market, because Isak is the top target for several clubs, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be playing for Newcastle next season, especially if they are back in the Champions League.”