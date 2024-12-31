Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak ended 2024 with 28 goals for Newcastle United in all competitions.

The 25-year-old made 40 appearances for Newcastle over the calendar year and heads into the January transfer window as a player discussed as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’. Chelsea and Arsenal have previously targeted Isak with the former making an enquiry in June.

But Newcastle will be firm in their stance regarding the Swedish striker, valuing him around the £150million mark.

Reflecting on his year following the 2-0 win at Manchester United on Monday, Isak told Sky Sports: “I have had a good year and I am really happy with how things are going for me and for the team in the last weeks too. I just have to keep going into the new year doing the same.”

Newcastle currently sit fifth in the table at the midway point in the season. Under new UEFA rules, fifth place in the Premier League could be enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League group stage. The Magpies missed out on Europe last season despite finishing seventh but the strong performances from English clubs in Europe so far this season sees the Premier League leading the coefficient rankings to gain an extra Champions League spot as things stand.

And Champions League football will be key to keeping players like Isak at the club.

"The whole team are very ambitious,” he admitted. “We played Champions League last year and it is in our mind to get back there.

“It is a long way to go until the end of the season so I don't think we should be looking too much at the table. The ambition of the team is of course to get in Europe again. We just need to take one game at a time.”

Isak is under contract at Newcastle until 2028 but talks of a new deal have recently been played down by head coach Eddie Howe. But the striker remains focused on his job at Newcastle.

"Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season,” he told Swedish media. “There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.

"I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle, and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that.

“I have no thoughts about anything else. The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”