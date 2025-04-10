Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has been linked with a move to Newcastle United | Getty Images

Newcastle United are among a clutch of clubs to have stepped up their interest in signing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young Spanish international has shone for Bournemouth this season during his debut campaign in England. Huijsen moved to the Vitality Stadium in the summer with the Cherries parting with just £12m to sign him from Juventus.

They will now likely net around four times that amount if they sell him this summer, with a release clause of £50m expected to be triggered when the transfer window opens. If that is the case, then the Cherries will be powerless to resist bids and Huijsen will be able to negotiate with any interested clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are among those that have an interest in the teenager - one that stems back to last summer before his move to Bournemouth. On that occasion, Newcastle instead turned their attention to signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - interest that ended in frustration when the Eagles rejected their advances.

Another move for Huijsen is reportedly on the cards this summer, with David Ornstein revealing a major update on the defender’s future. However, as expected, the Magpies are far from alone in wanting to sign the Bournemouth man.

David Ornstein’s Dean Huijsen transfer update

According to Ornstein, Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs that have met or had conversations with Huijsen’s representatives over a possible move this summer. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also had conversations over a possible move.

Huijsen’s release clause, meanwhile, means that a deal is a very real possibility and it could come down to whoever triggers that clause first. Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the defender with interest from the Spanish giants likely to gazump any offers Premier League clubs make, such is the pull of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ornstein also goes on to mention that Guehi could be one to watch for Liverpool fans this summer. The England international has entered the final 18-months of his contract at Selhurst Park and has not yet signed an extension.

“We haven’t just started talking about his contract,” Glasner said earlier this month when asked about Guehi’s future.

“The talks were going on even before I arrived – for more than two years now. Marc is thinking what is best for his personal career and this is what we have to accept.

“I don’t know [if he will sign a new deal]. I don’t think about what happens in summer. On the 26th of May, I will turn my phone off for one or two weeks and then we will see what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody knows he is a great footballer and great character. Let’s see what happens. But, of course, no manager would want to lose their captain. It will be Marc’s decision, but I know that he is so focused on improving his game and our game. It has no influence on his performances.”

It is unlikely that Palace will want to lose Guehi as a free agent next summer and may be forced into selling him if no agreement on an extension can be reached before the transfer window opens.