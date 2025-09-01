Newcastle United’s summer spending is set to rise to around £250million with the signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Newcastle have agreed a £50million deal with Brentford for Wissa, which includes £5million in achievable add-ons.

Wissa is set to arrive at Newcastle to complete his medical and finalise his move to St James’ Park on deadline day. He follows Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey and Nick Woltemade through the door at Newcastle this summer.

The deal comes after The Magpies reached a Premier League record transfer agreement for Alexander Isak to join Liverpool for £130million.

NUFC agree Wissa deal

With that deal agreed, Newcastle needed a striker and quickly moved to sign Wissa for a significant fee. Although it was previously suggested that The Magpies wouldn’t do business around that fee for a player who turns 29 next week, the need for a striker and an injection of funds through the Isak sale saw them bite the bullet on Wissa.

Wissa’s situation has drawn comparisons with Isak’s this summer, with both players not playing for their respective clubs at the start of the season amid the transfer speculation. Both players also released a statement confirming their desire to leave.

Although Isak’s statement was met with a firm response from Newcastle suggesting the player would not leave the club, a transfer has ultimately transpired. Wissa’s strong statement, unlike Isak’s, was very specific in its allegations of broken promises and agreements that a sale could happen.

But rather than officially respond to Wissa’s statement with a statement of their own, Brentford have accepted a fresh bid from Newcastle. It marks a major U-turn from The Bees, who insisted over the weekend that the forward was not for sale.

David Ornstein drops Yoane Wissa transfer bombshell

While the deal is not expected to be in doubt, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has made a big claim that Newcastle have agreed a deal that is worse value for money than first thought.

Newcastle were previously reluctant to do business with Brentford at the price they have now agreed a deal at. At £50million, the deal offers little resale value for a player who will turn 30 next season.

But any money Newcastle eventually recoup through selling Wissa will be cut as Brentford have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

While Newcastle’s profit on Isak was cut by Real Sociedad’s 10% sell-on clause, Ornstein has claimed Brentford will have a significant 25% sell-on for Wissa.

Should Newcastle sell Wissa in the future, Brentford will be entitled to a quarter of the fee.

It’s a clause and transfer fee that shows Newcastle’s desperation to sign a striker in the final hours of the transfer window. But it brings to an end a lengthy pursuit of the forward, who scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season.