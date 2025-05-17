Dean Huijsen. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Premier League have released a statement confirming Dean Huijsen is set to leave AFC Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old defender will join Real Madrid in the summer after his £50million release clause was triggered by the Spanish club.

Huijsen was one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe heading into the summer transfer window due to his age, release clause and impressive debut season at Bournemouth.

The Spain international joined The Cherries from Juventus last summer in a deal worth around £15million. Several Premier League sides were credited with an interest in Huijsen with Newcastle United entering talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer transfer.

But Huijsen made no secret about Real Madrid being his preferred destination given his links to Spain. According to i News, Huijsen rejected proposals from Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool in favour of a move to Madrid.

Premier League release Dean Huijsen statement

In addition to Bournemouth and Real Madrid confirming the summer transfer in club statements, the Premier League also released an official statement announcing the deal.

It read: “AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will depart the club for Real Madrid at the end of the season after the Spanish side activated the player's £50million release clause.

“Real Madrid say Huijsen has signed a five-year deal until June 2030.

“Huijsen will leave the Premier League after only one season. He joined Bournemouth from Italian club Juventus last summer and has made 30 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals, helping the Cherries set a record points tally in the competition.

“The 6ft 6in 20-year-old has made 181 clearances and won 114 duels, and become known for his "chill guy" celebration. His form this season has earned him a full international debut with Spain and a nomination for the Hublot Young Player of the Season award.

“Bournemouth say they are "looking forward to working with Dean for the remaining two games of the Premier League season, before he embarks on the next step of his career."

Bournemouth and Huijsen could still have a say on the battle for Champions League qualification as they travel to sixth-placed Manchester City on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off) before ending the season against already relegated Leicester City on May 25.

Newcastle United defensive transfer mission

While Huijsen was a player of interest to Newcastle, the pull of Real Madrid and the release clause factor quashed any realistic chance Eddie Howe’s side had of signing the youngster.

But defensive additions remain high on the agenda at St James’ Park heading into the summer transfer window. Huijsen’s current Bournemouth teammate Ilya Zabarnyi has also been looked at by The Magpies while Marc Guehi remains a player of interest after a failed attempt to sign him from Crystal Palace last summer.

The summer transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on June 1 before closing on June 10. It then reopens again for the summer on June 16.

The 10-day transfer window at the start of June is due to the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.