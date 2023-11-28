Newcastle United might be regretting sending some young stars on loan as the injuries take their toll.

All injury worries and talk of January transfer moves will fall away today as Newcastle United prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Eddie Howe's side cannot lose the crunch game in the French capital, if they are to keep their Champions League hopes alive and stand a chance of claiming a cherished knockout spot.

Here's your Tuesday morning transfer round-up.

Decision made on Harrison Ashby recall

Newcastle United are expected to invest in new stars come January to avoid another injury crisis like the current situation Eddie Howe is managing, but strength in depth might not need spending.

The Magpies were reportedly considering recalling promising Harrison Ashby from his loan spell at Championship side Swansea City to help their Premier League campaign. The 22-year-old, who moved to Tyneside from West Ham in January, had a slow start to life in Wales but has stepped up and turned in some fine performances in recent weeks.

Harrison Ashby will stay at Swansea City this season (Image: Getty Images)

However, Wales Online report that Newcastle United have no plans to activate the recall option in Ashby's loan spell, despite current injury issues at St James' Park - which will be welcome news for the Swans, who sit 17th in the Championship.

Newcastle United could add another Brazilian to ranks

Newcastle United remain one of the frontrunners to complete a deal for up-and-coming talisman Marcos Leonardo. The 20-year-old currently plays at Santos and has netted an impressive 21 goals along with four assists in 46 appearances this season.

