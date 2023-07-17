Rice has been one of the most sought after Premier League players this summer after West Ham confirmed the player would be leaving on the back of the Europa Conference League win last month. The 24-year-old midfielder previously rejected a £200,000-a-week contract with The Hammers and is now the most expensive English player of all time, surpassing Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Arsenal beat off competition from Man City to land Rice while Newcastle United also had an ambitious interest in the England international.

In a world where the Magpies weren’t shackled by Financial Fair Play limitations, or a few seasons down the line, they may have pushed the deal further as Rice is a player hugely admired by head coach Eddie Howe and his recruitment team.

But the price-tag and wages were both well out of Newcastle’s current financial structure.

Following confirmation of Rice’s departure from West Ham, he penned a lengthy letter to supporters.

Part of the letter read: “I wanted to speak to you personally and directly, from the heart, to share my thoughts now that my departure from West Ham United has been confirmed.

“The last few days and weeks have been an absolute whirlwind of emotion, but it is important to me that I have the opportunity to say goodbye and reflect on what has been such a special and memorable part of my life.

“It seems crazy to think that it’s now more than six years since I made my first-team debut, as a substitute in the last couple of minutes of the final game of the season, away at Burnley.

“I came home on the train with my mum and dad that day, buzzing at having played in the Premier League for the first time – but I could never have imagined how things would go from there.

“To have followed Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, becoming only the third captain in the club’s history to lift a major trophy, is something that means so much to me.

“It was the culmination of a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment – not only from the players, but from everyone connected to the club. I was genuinely lost for words when the final whistle blew. It was such an emotional release, having built up over so many years.

“I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much. Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.

“Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience. I’m not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new club.

“However, that does not mean my love and respect for you all has been diminished in any way. This club and its supporters will always be in my heart, and forever a part of who I am.

