The win saw Newcastle move four points clear of the relegation zone and above Brentford, Everton and Leeds United in the table.

And when Shearer named his Premier League team of the week following the weekend’s results, he named Joelinton and Ryan Fraser in his side.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer highlighted the duo’s individual performances as he said: “Two players who struggled for large periods in a Newcastle shirt, but since Eddie Howe has been in, you’ve seen two different players.

“Fraser was fantastic, one v one most of the afternoon he got past his marker with ease and got balls into the box. He was a real threat all the time down the left hand side.”

United’s all-time top goalscorer added: “Joelinton has surprised me in the midfield. The way he drives Newcastle forward as an attacking midfielder, the way he gets into the box, he’s breaking things up and his performances have been so impressive in the midfield.

“A magnificent goal. Fraser on the left hand side hangs the ball up and look at Joelinton at the far post, the way he attacks that ball, it is an unbelievable header.

“Eddie Howe has to take a lot of credit for how he has turned those players around.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below....

1. Toffees target Kessie Everton want to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer this summer, but face a battle with Barcelona. (Sport) Photo Sales

2. Spurs lead Zabala race Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race to sign teenage Bolivia defender, Leonardo Zabala. (Planet Sport) Photo Sales

3. Villa plot Wijnaldum swoop Aston Villa are interested to sign the PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer transfer window. (Fichajes) Photo Sales

4. Botman wants Toon move Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley insists Sven Botman still ‘desperately wants’ to join the Magpies. (The Athletic) Photo Sales