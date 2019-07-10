Defender joins new club after disastrous Newcastle United spell
Antonio Barreca has pitched up in Genoa – after a disastrous loan at Newcastle United.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 12:00
The Monaco defender has joined the Serie A club on loan. Genoa have an option to buy the 24-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at St James’s Park.
Barreca, however, made played just four minutes of Premier League football for Newcastle.
The former Italy Under-21 international came off the bench for United against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
However, Barreca didn’t make another appearance for the club.