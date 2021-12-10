Depleted Leicester City reeling ahead of Newcastle United visit

Brendan Rodgers was without seven players, and three members of staff, for last night’s tie against Napoli due to Covid-19 cases and illness – and his side lost 3-2 at the Stadio Diego Armando. Rodgers said: “We were good offensively, but we were nowhere good enough defensively.”

Relegation-threatened Newcastle, 4-2 winners at the King Power Stadium last season, take on Leicester on Sunday.

Rodgers’s side will now compete in the Europa Conference League. Leicester’s manager told BT Sport: "I've got to be honest, I don't even know what the competition is. I was focused on the Europa League, and winning this group and at the very least finishing second."