Depleted Leicester City reeling ahead of Newcastle United visit
Leicester City have been knocked out of the Europa League ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the King Power Stadium.
Brendan Rodgers was without seven players, and three members of staff, for last night’s tie against Napoli due to Covid-19 cases and illness – and his side lost 3-2 at the Stadio Diego Armando. Rodgers said: “We were good offensively, but we were nowhere good enough defensively.”
Relegation-threatened Newcastle, 4-2 winners at the King Power Stadium last season, take on Leicester on Sunday.
Rodgers’s side will now compete in the Europa Conference League. Leicester’s manager told BT Sport: "I've got to be honest, I don't even know what the competition is. I was focused on the Europa League, and winning this group and at the very least finishing second."
Meanwhile, United coach Eddie Howe – who will speak to the media today ahead of the game – will have Ryan Fraser and Ciaran Clark back from injury and suspension respectively.