Championship duo ‘eye’ 30y/o midfielder after Newcastle United contract decision

Newcastle United confirmed earlier this month that Isaac Hayden’s nine-year stay at the club had come to an end through a mutual termination of his contract. The former Arsenal and Hull City midfielder hadn’t played a senior game for the Magpies since December 2021 and had been sent away on numerous loan spells since that final appearance.

Hayden had less than a year left on his contract at St James’ Park when it was announced he would be leaving the club, with the midfielder admitting to the Athletic that his departure from Tyneside was an emotional one. “It’s been stranger and more emotional than I thought,” Hayden said.

“I didn’t expect to receive the number of messages I did from Newcastle supporters. Some were truly amazing, and I ended up having to put my phone down quite a lot. Ultimately, I hadn’t played for Newcastle’s first team for a long time, so to still have that love was really nice.

“As a professional, you get caught up in your own performances. The biggest thing I’ve taken from this is how your moments as a player affect other people on a far greater scale than you could ever imagine.

“It might be a goal or just a tackle, but to somebody else, it created a lifelong memory. That shone through in the messages.”

Isaac Hayden transfer latest

With Hayden now a free agent, there will undoubtedly be a number of clubs interested in his services. Having spent the second half of last season on-loan at Portsmouth and playing a vital role in helping them escape the drop, the 30-year-old demonstrated that he still has the ability to play second-tier football.

That, according to Football League World , has alerted the attention of both Derby County and QPR this summer. The Rams are looking to build on surviving relegation last season whilst QPR, a club Hayden knows well following his loan spell there in 2024, are looking to improve on a 15th place finish under new boss Julien Stephan.

Getting regular gametime under his belt is particularly important for Hayden and his hopes of playing at next summer’s World Cup. Hayden has been capped seven times by Jamaica since his debut in November last year and was warned by Reggae Boyz boss Steve McClaren that the only way for him to continue at international level was to be getting regular minutes at club level. “[Isaac] realises that he’s in the reserves at Newcastle,” McClaren said ahead of the 2025 January transfer window.

“He needs a club in January. This is as much about the March [international] window, the summer window, and the next World Cup window as it is this window.

“Every player needs a cause. Every player needs motivation, and his motivation is to get back playing at the level he was three or four years ago. To be able to commit to Jamaica and, hopefully, to another club in January will only make him better.”

Jamaica currently sit top of their Concacaf World Cup qualifying group with four wins from four.