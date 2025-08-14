Newcastle United transfer news: Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is close to completing a move to Newcastle United - according to Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle United are closing in on their fourth senior signing of the summer. The Magpies have already added Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw to Eddie Howe’s ranks and are about to add Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Ramsey has long been a target for the Magpies, with initial links over a possible move for the midfielder cropping up in January 2024. At that time, Villa were reluctant to sanction a deal for Ramsey, whilst financial constraints on Newcastle United, caused by PSR, meant that a deal was not viable at that time.

However, 18-months on, Newcastle United have finally got their man. Taking to X to update the situation, Fabrizio Romano christened the deal with his three-word ‘here we go’ catchphrase. He wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for £40m fee from Aston Villa. Ramsey agreed on personal terms and travels for medical at #NUFC right now. Ramsey strongly wanted Newcastle and deal now done.’

The 24-year-old will add much needed depth to Howe’s midfield options and is expected to act as competition for Joelinton in that left-sided number eight role. Ramsey can also play more advanced and could be used as a winger or as a number ten behind a striker if required.

His signing will bolster a squad that is preparing for being able to compete in Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup action.

Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United - PSR to blame?

Newcastle United’s gain is Aston Villa’s loss who will see one of their academy graduates depart Villa Park. Villa’s battles against restrictions caused by PSR have been well documented and, like Newcastle being forced to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest a year ago, will be aided by the sale of Ramsey.

As mentioned, this is far from the first time the Magpies have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old and, speaking about interest in Ramsey at that time, Unai Emery reiterated his desire to see Ramsey stay at the club, predicting that he would have a big future at both club and international level: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player,” Emery said.

“He grew up here in the academy. His progression is clear and getting better. I want to keep him here with us.

“Teams maybe involved in the possibility to sign him, because he has big potential with Aston Villa and England, 100 per cent.”

Newcastle United and Villa square-off against each other at Villa Park on Saturday in their first Premier League match of the season. The Magpies finished just one place above the Villains in the table last season, with that fifth-placed finish ensuring their qualification for the Champions League whilst Villa were forced to settle for a spot in the Europa League.

Ramsey is not expected to feature against his former club this weekend - even if a deal is completed in time for him to be registered and available to Howe. Instead, it is likely that he could make his first appearance in the black and white against reigning champions Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday 25 August.