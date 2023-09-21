Details on Bruno Guimaraes release clause emerge as FA eye up Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe for England
The matches are coming thick and fast for Newcastle United as supporters get used to a busy schedule punctuated by Champions League commitments.
Eddie Howe will be hoping a strong performance against AC Milan to pick up a first Group Stage point can be carried into this weekend's Premier League meeting with Sheffield United to jumpstart the side's league campaign.
Bruno Guimaraes contract talks involve release clause
Newcastle United owners could go against their own policy and agree to insert a release clause into a pending contract renewal for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
The 25-year-old has impressed since arriving at St James' Park from Lyon in January 2022. The midfielder has quickly become a key part of Eddie Howe's revolution on Tyneside and discussions are underway to improve his reported £120,000 per week contract.
Guimaraes was reportedly the subject of a £100 million bid from Liverpool this summer and appears aware of potential interest as GiveMeSport report he is keen to have a release clause inserted into a new deal.
It is believed PIF may grant that wish but any such clause would have to be much above the £100 million said to be offered by Jurgen Klopp's side this summer.
Eddie Howe on FA’s England manager shortlist
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is 'on the FA's radar' to be approached for the England manager role when Gareth Southgate leaves the post.
There's no suggestion the Magpies boss is keen to take the post, and has in fact reassured supporters of his commitment to the project in the North East, but is admired by the FA.
That's according to CaughtOffside as journalist Ben Jacobs names Howe on a shortlist of candidates alongside Graham Potter and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - although points out that Gareth Southgate won't be sacked from the role and will leave when his contract expires in 2024.