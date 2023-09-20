Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United ‘injury’ substitution v AC Milan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Less than three months after leaving his boyhood club to join Newcastle, Tonali was back at the San Siro as the Champions League group stage got under way.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonali was a minor doubt heading into the game after picking up a thigh injury while away with Italy during the international break. The 23-year-old was an unused substitute against Brentford on Saturday but was back in the starting line-up against his former club on Tuesday.

Newcastle had just one shot on target in the match but were able to hold the seven-time European champions and earn a point.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was pleased with Tonali’s performance on the night.

“I thought Sandro did well,” Howe said. “Obviously emotional occasion for him. How he felt before the game was unique to him, I don’t think anyone could have described how he would have felt going into the game but he was part of a good defensive display from us in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can be very pleased and very proud. He represented himself very well and I know there’s more to come from him.”

Tonali lasted 72 minutes before being taken off and replaced by Elliot Anderson. Howe admitted the change was due to the Italian’s recent injury.