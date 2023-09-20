Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United ‘injury’ substitution v AC Milan
It was an emotional AC Milan return for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Less than three months after leaving his boyhood club to join Newcastle, Tonali was back at the San Siro as the Champions League group stage got under way.
Tonali was a minor doubt heading into the game after picking up a thigh injury while away with Italy during the international break. The 23-year-old was an unused substitute against Brentford on Saturday but was back in the starting line-up against his former club on Tuesday.
Newcastle had just one shot on target in the match but were able to hold the seven-time European champions and earn a point.
And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was pleased with Tonali’s performance on the night.
“I thought Sandro did well,” Howe said. “Obviously emotional occasion for him. How he felt before the game was unique to him, I don’t think anyone could have described how he would have felt going into the game but he was part of a good defensive display from us in the first half.
“He can be very pleased and very proud. He represented himself very well and I know there’s more to come from him.”
Tonali lasted 72 minutes before being taken off and replaced by Elliot Anderson. Howe admitted the change was due to the Italian’s recent injury.
Explaining the change, Howe added: “Of course we had to manage him with his recent injury towards the end of the game.”