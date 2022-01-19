Diego Carlos’ strengths analysed as ‘amazing’ Newcastle United transfer ‘close’

Diego Carlos of Sevilla. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are closing in on an agreement that would bring Sevilla defender Diego Carlos to the Premier League, according to widespread reports.

The Brazilian has been linked with the Magpies repeatedly in recent weeks, with updates on Tuesday suggesting that he had approached his current employers with a request expressing his desire to leave the club.

Since then, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that an agreement between Carlos and the Toon Army has already been reached, while The Guardian suggest that a deal could be concluded in time for the centre-back to feature in this weekend’s clash with Leeds United.

But what kind of player would Newcastle be getting if and when the transfer is completed?

We’ve taken a closer look at Carlos’ key strengths below...

Defensive record

At the time of writing, Sevilla have conceded fewer goals than any other side in La Liga this season, with a hugely respectable tally of 13 strikes against them in 20 outings.

Of those 20 matches, Carlos has featured in 19, and continues to occupy a key role at the heart of the Spanish side’s defence.

In fact, when it comes to providing a domineering presence at the back, the Brazilian arguably stands head and shoulders above his teammates - and not just because of his sizeable 6’1” frame.

Carlos has registered an average of 3.5 clearances and 1.1 blocks per 90 minutes this season, as per Whoscored.

Both of those figures are the highest in Sevilla’s squad, and his average match rating of 6.76 is greater than that of any defender in Eddie Howe’s current contingent. Whoscored also suggest that the Toon target “does not dive into tackles” often, instead preferring to intercept danger and block attempts on goal.

The 28-year-old’s prowess extends to other areas too.

Carlos has already struck two goals for Sevilla in La Liga this season, and his pass completion rate of 88.4% is higher than any player in Newcastle’s squad to have played more than 90 minutes this term.

What do the experts say?

Newcastle’s pursuit of Carlos has understandably garnered a fair amount of attention, and those following the deal have been quick to praise the six-cap Brazilian international.

European football expert Andy Brassell told BT Sport, as quoted by the Express, that the defender is a player who is not averse to rallying those around him.

He said: “It’s potentially life-changing for him at nearly 29 years old.

“I’m always a bit dubious about centre-backs coming from different leagues to the Premier League in January because it’s a real steep gradient of adaptation.

“They need him to fire straight away but he’s a real leader at the back, you can say that.”

Likewise, former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell heaped praise on the South American for his natural physicality and reliability.

He told Football Insider: “Very good player.

“He is big, strong, aggressive, quick, no-nonsense type defender. He would be right up Newcastle’s street.

“I’m a fan of his. I’ve watched a lot of him at Sevilla over the past couple of years. He is someone who you can rely on. His physicality would make him well-suited to the Premier League.