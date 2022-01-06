Diego Simeone's classy response to Kieran Trippier's Newcastle United move
Diego Simeone has issued an update on Kieran Trippier ahead of confirmation of the defender’s move to Newcastle United.
Trippier yesterday arrived on Tyneside to complete a £12million switch from Atletico Madrid.
The 31-year-old – who helped his team win La Liga last season – agreed a contract with Newcastle before travelling from Madrid, where he has spent the past two and a half years.
And Atletico manager Simeone said: “I always look at the positive things. I’m grateful to Trippier for all the time he has been with us. The club’s given him 48 hours to resolve the situation. He’s behaved very well. He’s worked very well. He’s been a very important footballer for us. It’s time to look ahead and look for alternatives to make things work. The club knows what we want, what we seek – and what we need.”
Trippier previously played under United manager Eddie Howe at Burnley.