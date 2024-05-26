Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have once again been linked with a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer as a potential replacement for Callum Wilson. Wilson could be one of the players to leave Tyneside this summer, with the Telegraph reporting that Calvert-Lewin could be signed as a replacement for his fellow countryman if he is allowed to leave this summer.

Calvert-Lewin and Newcastle United are no strangers to transfer speculation, with the striker having been linked with a move to the north east a fair amount of times over the last few years. The 27-year-old scored eight times in 32 Premier League appearances under Sean Dyche last term, with only Sheffield United having scored fewer goals than Everton this season.

The Toffees would be reluctant to see Calvert-Lewin leave the club this summer, however, their financial situation has been well publicised and they may be forced to sell when the transfer window opens. Speaking about his time at Everton, however, Calvert-Lewin has previously spoken about his ‘pride’ in wearing the no.9 jersey for a club he has spent eight years at since joining from Sheffield United in 2016.

“People talk about the importance of embodying the spirit of the club and I feel like, naturally, I have done that over the years - knowing how much it means to people I understand it.

“Because I take so much pride in this role and wearing Everton’s No.9 shirt, there have been times when I’ve been as equally as angry as them. I don’t mind being open about that because I feel the same as everyone else feels through the highs and lows. I’m only human.

“Ultimately, the fans want to look on the pitch and see a reflection of themselves. They want to see a player giving everything and, in my case, scoring goals. It’s part of the role - people look at me to produce big moments and to win games. I love that. I love that: ‘He’s doing the business for us’ kind of thing. When there’s a situation where it’s a: ‘Who’s going to produce for us?’ that’s what I live for.”