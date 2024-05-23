Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times.

Benjamin Sesko’s agent has revealed that Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing the striker this summer. Sesko, who turns 21 at the end of this month, scored 14 Bundesliga goals this season as RB Leipzig finished in 4th place and secured a spot in next season’s revamped Champions League.

This form in his first campaign in Germany has reportedly alerted clubs in England with Newcastle United and Manchester United among those linked with a move for the Slovenian international. Speaking to Slovenian publication Sportklub, Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, confirmed that there had been interest from ‘top clubs’ in his client: “I can say that there is interest in Benjamin, both from the Premier League and from Italy," Basanovic said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But out of respect, I can't talk about the names of the clubs. We are talking about top clubs.

“But you have to realise that Benjamin is at a top club right now. Very few people realise how big a club Leipzig is. The next few weeks will certainly be eventful.

“It is my duty to listen to offers. We have to work on giving Benjamin more opportunities at the end of the season. But it's his decision. We will propose what is best for his long-term development.”

Rumours surrounding a potential move for Sesko to the Premier League, and in particular Manchester United, rose when Basanovic attended Old Trafford to watch Erik ten Hag’s side take on Arsenal earlier this month. The Red Devils would fall to a 1-0 defeat that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sesko, meanwhile, reportedly has a release clause in his current Leipzig contract that, if triggered, would allow clubs to bypass negotiations with his club. However, reports from Sky Germany have suggested that this is currently set at €65m (£56m) and will expire on June 30, giving clubs just over a month to trigger it.