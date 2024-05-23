Agent drops major transfer hint over £56m star 'eyed' by Newcastle United after Man Utd visit
Benjamin Sesko’s agent has revealed that Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing the striker this summer. Sesko, who turns 21 at the end of this month, scored 14 Bundesliga goals this season as RB Leipzig finished in 4th place and secured a spot in next season’s revamped Champions League.
This form in his first campaign in Germany has reportedly alerted clubs in England with Newcastle United and Manchester United among those linked with a move for the Slovenian international. Speaking to Slovenian publication Sportklub, Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, confirmed that there had been interest from ‘top clubs’ in his client: “I can say that there is interest in Benjamin, both from the Premier League and from Italy," Basanovic said.
“But out of respect, I can't talk about the names of the clubs. We are talking about top clubs.
“But you have to realise that Benjamin is at a top club right now. Very few people realise how big a club Leipzig is. The next few weeks will certainly be eventful.
“It is my duty to listen to offers. We have to work on giving Benjamin more opportunities at the end of the season. But it's his decision. We will propose what is best for his long-term development.”
Rumours surrounding a potential move for Sesko to the Premier League, and in particular Manchester United, rose when Basanovic attended Old Trafford to watch Erik ten Hag’s side take on Arsenal earlier this month. The Red Devils would fall to a 1-0 defeat that day.
Sesko, meanwhile, reportedly has a release clause in his current Leipzig contract that, if triggered, would allow clubs to bypass negotiations with his club. However, reports from Sky Germany have suggested that this is currently set at €65m (£56m) and will expire on June 30, giving clubs just over a month to trigger it.
Newcastle United have employed similar tactics regarding Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Tyneside this summer, however, clubs only have until the end of June to trigger this before it expires and Newcastle United regain all the negotiation power.
