Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dropped possibly the biggest hint yet regarding his future amid links to Newcastle United.

Calvert-Lewin has been a long-term target for Newcastle during his time at Everton. But with his Everton contract set to expire at the end of the month, the 28-year-old striker is set to be available on a free transfer.

The Toffees have released a statement suggesting the club is still liaising with Calvert-Lewin over a potential new deal. But Newcastle are considering a contract offer of their own, with Callum Wilson set to leave the club as a free agent on June 30.

The Magpies are in talks with Wilson regarding a new contract as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer. A back-up striker to Alexander Isak is being targeted after a recurring groin issue took its toll on Newcastle’s top scorer at the back end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to replace Callum Wilson at NUFC?

Should Wilson leave Newcastle, a free transfer for Calvert-Lewin would be seen as an obvious replacement given Newcastle’s long-standing admiration for the striker.

Calvert-Lewin scored three goals in 26 appearances for Everton during the 2024/25 season. The 11-time England international has scored 71 goals in 274 appearances for The Toffees in total, with his most recent appearance coming at St James’ Park for the final day of the season last month.

That match saw Newcastle confirm Champions League qualification despite losing 1-0 to Everton on the day. Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United ensured a fifth-place finish for The Magpies on goal difference.

And for the second time in three seasons, Eddie Howe’s side will be playing in Europe’s elite club competition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Champions League ambitions

In a recent interview on the High Performance Podcast, Calvert-Lewin spoke openly about his desire to play Champions League football.

Calvert-Lewin said: "I have to be careful with what I say, because I am still contracted to Everton, I have a long history with Everton and a big respect for the club. The main thing for me is that I want to win.

"I want to be in a winning environment. The last three or four seasons it has been about survival.

"When I started my career, I wanted to play in the Premier League. Play for England and go to major tournaments with England.

“Play in the Champions League. I have played in a major tournament for England, I have played in the Premier League…but I haven’t played in the Champions League."

The only club linked with signing Calvert-Lewin that can provide Champions League football this coming season is, of course, Newcastle.

"There are still things I would like to achieve before my time is done,” he added.

"To have the opportunity to decide potentially where that place will be. If it gives me the best opportunity and environment to win and score goals.

"Then that would be the return of me to the England team and playing in the Champions League. That has been my driver to play at the highest level possible.

"My representation of that is the Champions League, World Cups, Euros, getting into that bracket of elite players."