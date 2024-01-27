Double Newcastle United fitness boost confirmed v Fulham as £83m trio ruled out
Newcastle United head to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round this Saturday (7pm kick-off) with a slightly bolstered squad.
The Magpies are set to welcome Tino Livramento back after the right-back missed the previous match against Manchester City due to illness. The 21-year-old has been in full training this week in the build-up to Saturday's match at Craven Cottage.
Another player who has stepped up to full training is Jacob Murphy. The winger hasn't featured for Newcastle since dislocating his shoulder in November, an injury that required surgery.
"It's still a long injury list," Howe admitted. "Jacob Murphy has trained and has looked good. I'm pleased with his progress so that is a big positive."
Howe previously estimated that Callum Wilson would be back available by the end of January while the likes of Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock were making good progress after lengthy spells on the sidelines. But the Newcastle head coach revealed that they were not in contention for Saturday's match.
"Apart from [Murphy], no one else is there, they're all still working back to full fitness but they are getting closer," Howe added. "The likes of Harvey, Callum, Joe Willock, they're showing good signs.
"No [they won't play on Saturday]."
After Fulham, Newcastle return to Premier League action away to Aston Villa on Tuesday night (8:45pm kick-off). When asked if the aforementioned players could be back involved at Villa Park, Howe simply added: "Let's wait and see."
Newcastle have had a lengthy injury list over the past couple of months which has rarely shown any signs of easing.
Elsewhere in the squad, Joelinton has been ruled out until the end of the season following thigh surgery earlier this week while Nick Pope is set to be out until mid-Spring with a dislocated shoulder. Elliot Anderson is still over a month away from returning while Matt Targett is back on the grass after hamstring surgery.
"He's working his way back to fitness," Howe told The Gazette. "He's on the grass, he's running, he's not training with us yet, he's not sprinting so he's still at 60,70% running speed so he's still got a bit to go."