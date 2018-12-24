Dwight Gayle breaks his silence over Newcastle United future ahead of January transfer window

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has failed to rule out a permanent move to West Bromwich Albion.

Gayle left St James's Park in the summer in a straight season-long loan swap with Salomon Rondon, and his 13 goals for the Baggies so far has prompted calls of a permanent switch.

According to various reports, the Magpies could explore the option of signing Rondon permanently, which could involve Gayle in some form.

Gayle could be a deal breaker in Rafa Benitez's reported quest to sign Rondon on a longer-term basis and free up another loan spot in his squad.

Due to Premier League rules, clubs can only sign two loan players from fellow English sides, which Benitez has already exercised with Rondon and Kenedy.

And Gayle has hinted he is open to a move to the Championship club.

"I don't know really, it could be on the cards," said Gayle, after scoring a hat-trick in West Brom's 4-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday.

"For me the most important thing is getting promoted this season and finishing in the top two.

"We all know what we've got to do and we've got a lot of hard work before the end of the season to do that.

"I'm loving it here at the moment and hopefully that continues."

Meanwhile, Baggies boss Darren Moore refused to be drawn on a potential permanent swoop for Gayle.

The 28-year-old's goals this term has helped West Brom up to third in the Championship, five points off the automatic promotion places.

He said: “We’ve not even spoken about that," said Moore.

“We’ve got him here. It’s a swap deal with Rondon going the other way. All we’re doing is focusing on the football."