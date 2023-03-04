Gayle netted Stoke’s fourth and fifth goals as Sunderland suffered their biggest defeat of the season at the hands of Alex Neil’s side. Josh Laurent and another brace from Tyrese Campbell put The Potters 3-0 up before Sunderland pulled a goal back through Alex Pritchard.

Then the former Newcastle No. 9 put the result beyond doubt with his first brace for the club. Before the match, Gayle had scored just once in his last 57 matches.

He managed to double that tally in the space of 76 minutes at Sunderland and he certainly made the most of it.

Having being booed and jeered for his obvious connections to Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle, Gayle celebrated by shushing the home supporters before doing his ‘going up, going down’ celebration.

Gayle’s celebration was a reference to Newcastle’s promotion and Sunderland’s relegation during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 33-year-old joined Stoke on a free transfer from Newcastle at the start of the season. He scored 34 goals in 122 appearances for The Magpies.

