The Brazilian was shown his 10th yellow card of the season for Newcastle in Saturday’s Premier League match against Manchester City, receiving a two-match suspension in the process. He will miss the upcoming league matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

He will be back available for the home match against Manchester United on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any player shown 10 yellow cards in their side’s first 32 Premier League fixtures will serve a two-game suspension.

Referee Andy Madley shows a yellow card to Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Joelinton was also suspended for Newcastle’s trip to Southampton back in November after picking up five yellow cards inside the club’s first 19 Premier League games of the season.

Joelinton was shown his fifth yellow card of the season against Aston Villa – United’s 13th league match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any player who picked up five yellow cards in their side’s first 19 Premier League matches was subject to a one-game suspension.

Joelinton was shown his 10th booking of the Premier League season against Man City as he stood on Ruben Dias’ foot.

A suspension for the midfielder was inevitable after he received his ninth booking of the season at Bournemouth earlier this month as he would have had to avoid picking up another booking for the next 10 league games.

No other Newcastle player is at serious risk of a yellow-card suspension with Kieran Trippier picking up his fifth booking of the season in the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in January, once the 19 game suspension threshold had passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Schar was also previously under threat of a five yellow-card suspension, but has managed to avoid a booking in each of his last 10 league matches since clashing with Anthony Gordon against Everton at St James's Park back in October.

The Swiss centre-back has four bookings in the league so far this season so would require a further six by the end of matchday 32 to get suspended.

Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes also have four bookings while Nick Pope and Callum Wilson have all been booked three times in the Premier League this season. Captain Jamaal Lascelles has also been booked on four occasions, though two of those came while he wasn’t even on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad