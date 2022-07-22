Dwight Gayle reacts to Newcastle United exit after Stoke City transfer

The 32-year-old has joined the Championship club on a permanent deal after an “honest” conversation with Eddie Howe.

Gayle, signed by Newcastle in 2016 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, has linked up with former United player Michael O’Neill, now manager of Stoke.

“I’m buzzing to be here – and I can’t wait to get started now,” said Gayle. “There were a few parties that were interested, but, for me, it was about finding a club that was right for me, and, after speaking to the gaffer and the coaches, I heard everything I wanted to hear.”

Gayle went on: “I wanted to move on and have somewhere to call my home and feel like I’m fighting for that club. This was a major thing for me.

O’Neill said: “Dwight’s track record, particularly in the Championship, is exceptional, and there were a number of clubs chasing him, so we’re really delighted he has chosen to join us.”

Gayle scored 34 goals for Newcastle from 122 appearances.

A United statement read: “Newcastle United thanks Dwight for his contribution and service to the club, and wishes him well for the future.”

Howe had spoken about Gayle’s situation during the club’s two-game tour of Austria. Gayle had been left out of the tour squad.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with Dwight,” said Howe. “At the end of last season, we had a good conversation, and made him aware of the situation, for his own benefit, so he could take his career into its next phase.

“I was very honest with him. I said from day one, from my perspective, I had a great relationship with him, and I love working with him.

"He was brilliant for the team last year, and because of all those things, he deserved the utmost respect and honesty from me about the how the future lay for him, and I wanted to give him the best chance to find his next home.