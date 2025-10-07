Newcastle United latest news: Former Magpies striker Dwight Gayle has revealed a new career change following retirement from football.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle has revealed a new career path after confirming his retirement from football. Gayle announced his retirement from football back in May, ending his career with Scottish side Hibernian.

Speaking about the decision to hang up his boots, Gayle said : “I am still fixated on retiring and getting back to my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important thing for me is my family and spending time with them, especially while they are at a young age.”

The former Magpies and Palace striker spent one season at Easter Road, scoring six times for Hibs. His last ever professional goal came in a 3-1 win over Dundee United at the beginning of May, with his last appearance coming against Rangers in a 2-2 draw on the final day of the season.

During his time at St James’ Park, Gayle netted 34 goals, including 23 during their Championship title winning campaign under Rafa Benitez in the 2016/17 season. Gayle’s last appearance in a Newcastle United shirt came on the penultimate game of the 2021/22 season as he was introduced as a very late substitute during their memorable win over Arsenal at St James’ Park - one that ultimately stopped Mikel Arteta’s side from qualifying for the Champions League.

During his time as a Magpies player, Gayle enjoyed a very good loan spell at West Brom before then moving back to the Championship to join Stoke City after leaving St James’ Park. However, his time in the Potteries wasn’t as successful. A brief spell at Derby County would follow for Gayle after leaving the Bet365 Stadium before his move to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwight Gayle announces career change

Taking to Instagram, Gayle has announced that he has joined Unique Sports Group as a Player Consultant and mentor. The 35-year-old will now play a key role in helping guide players making their way through their footballing journey.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Announcing his new career path, Gayle wrote: ‘Having spent over 10 years as a client with Unique Sports Group, I am pleased to announce I am starting a new chapter with them, off the pitch, joining the team as a Player Consultant/Mentor.

‘It’s been an amazing month adapting to a change in my career & working with the team behind the scenes. Really looking forward to this new challenge & ready to share my experience to help guide the next generation of talent.

‘Big thanks to the team for making me feel so welcome, really excited about what's ahead.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of Gayle’s former Newcastle United teammates reacted to that announcement, with both Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden commenting on the post. Rolando Aarons, who most recently has signed for non-league side Morecambe FC, also reacted to the post.

Gayle was represented by Unique Sports Group as a player - along with a clutch of current Magpies stars. Anthony Gordon, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Miley are among those represented by the group, according to Transfermarkt . Ethan Nwaneri, Marc Guehi and Brennan Johnson are also among other high-profile players represented by Unique Sports Group.