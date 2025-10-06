Newcastle United latest news: Nick Woltemade has been dealt a minor setback ahead of joining up with the German national team.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade will not join up with his international teammates today due to a ‘flu infection’.

Woltemade had been called up to represent Germany in their upcoming matches against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland as they look to seal qualification for next summer’s World Cup. However, the DFB have announced that the 23-year-old will not travel to meet up with his international teammates today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by the DFB read: ‘National team player Nick Woltemade will not be joining the German national team this Monday. The striker for English Premier League club Newcastle United, who scored his third goal for Newcastle in Sunday's 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, will not travel to the national team's headquarters at DFB partner Adidas in Herzogenaurach due to a flu infection.’

Woltemade completed almost the full match for Newcastle United on Sunday as they defeated Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park. His superb penalty a few minutes from time ensured that Eddie Howe’s side would emerge victorious as he netted for the third-straight Premier League match on Tyneside.

After impressing for Germany’s Under-21’s at this summer’s U21 Euros, Woltemade will be keen on impressing for the senior side and nailing his place down in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for next summer’s World Cup if and when their qualification for that tournament is secured. Woltemade started both of Germany’s matches during last month’s international break.

Jamie Carragher hits back at Nick Woltemade criticism

Whilst Woltemade’s career at Newcastle United has started with a bang, there has been criticism from certain German figures over the transfer fee that the Magpies paid to Stuttgart to seal his signature. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently labelled Newcastle United as ‘idiots’ for paying Stuttgart a club-record fee to sign Woltemade, comments that led to Jamie Carragher mounting a defence of the German international on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“I really like [Woltemade] and I actually saw that quote a few days ago and it angered me and I am not a Newcastle United supporter,' Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I think it's a joke really, coming from someone who is part of a football club, in terms of Bayern Munich, a really respected football club. He shouldn't be speaking about, especially, another German player like that so disrespectfully. That would have been all over the news in Germany, and his family and friends are there.

“That's our job, we are pundits, not somebody associated with such a fantastic club. That is really disrespectful, and when I saw that, I thought 'Do you know what? I really hope that lad shoves those words down his mouth.' And at the start of his Premier League career, it looks like he is going to.”

Anthony Gordon also defended his new teammate from those Rummenigge comments, stating: “I don't know why you'd comment on a player who is not at your club,” Gordon said about Woltemade following their win over Union Saint-Gilloise. “It's a bit stupid to be honest, especially when the player has started really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had he started really poorly then you make that comment, but he's scored three goals in four games, so it was a bit of a weird comment.”