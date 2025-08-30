Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eddie Howe confirmed Newcastle United are still active in the transfer market after landing club-record signing Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are still pushing to sign another player before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

There could also be a number of exits from the club with Alexander Isak actively pushing to leave amid interest from Liverpool. Several younger players are also expected to go out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Howe is not engaging with Isak or the situation surrounding the striker, he is keeping a close eye on potential incomings at the club in the final two days of the transfer window.

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United transfer update

Newcastle have had a frustrating start to the season without an established striker in place. The Magpies have taken two points from their opening three games after 0-0 draws at Aston Villa and Leeds United as well as a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park.

The lack of firepower has only intensified the situation surrounding Isak, who has refused to play so far this season.

“On Alex's situation, I've got no communication, no update for you,” Howe said. “We are still looking to actively recruit, but I don't know if that has any relation at all to Alex's situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the final 48 hours of the transfer window, Howe continued: “I will be on my phone probably 24/7. The reality is when you're in my position, you're not actually communicating with clubs, players. You're just finding out what's going on.

“So, you're sort of a secondary person in it and not doing it yourself. So, I'm reliant on other people and situations to try and get more for the squad. And I'd love to do one more player, just to get the full strength I think we need.

“I don't know what that player looks like, you're not going to get a position out of me. But I'd love to have one more just to give us the strength and depth that I think we need.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United eye striker additions

Although Howe wouldn’t commit to naming a position, Newcastle have been pushing to sign a striker all summer and could still bring in another after signing Woltemade.

Yoane Wissa of Brentford and Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers have been targeted and bids have been rejected but neither player played for their respective side over the weekend amid the ongoing speculation around their future.

Both Brentford and Wolves are adamant their forwards are not for sale, though their stance could be tested in the final days of the window.

In turn, Newcastle’s stance regarding Isak could also be tested with Liverpool plotting a fresh bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NUFC’s Alexander Isak stance

Newcastle are understood to be happy to reintegrate Isak into the first-team squad and the signing of Woltemade has not altered their stance.

Club sources claim Newcastle do not need to sell Isak this summer despite spending almost £200million on new signings over the summer window and another signing is being targeted.

Whether Isak changes his stance and is willing to reintegrate himself into the Newcastle squad is another matter.