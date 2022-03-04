Eddie Howe recalled Schar to the club’s starting XI for his first game in charge against Brentford in early November – and the defender, signed from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 by Rafa Benitez, hasn’t looked back.

The 30-year-old – who has formed a solid partnership at the back with January signing Dan Burn in recent weeks – is out of contract in the summer, and Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, today revealed that discussions have been pencilled in with his agent.

"Fabian’s someone I've always admired,” said United’s head coach. “He’s a really good footballing centre-back. The most important thing is that he’s defended very well.

"Again, he’s another one who’s trained very well. We’re aware of his contract situation. We’ll be sitting down and discussing things with his agent very shortly.”

