Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United transfer 'noise' as player waits on loan move

Darlow will be allowed to leave the club on loan this month after Loris Karius, signed in September as a free agent, agreed an extension to his contract at St James's Park.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old goalkeeper, who could still be in the squad for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton with Martin Dubravka, recalled from a loan at Manchester United earlier this month, cup-tied in the competition.

Asked about Darlow, Howe said: “I think there’ll be no-one going out before tomorrow. We assess the squad on a daily basis depending on what’s happening. There’s lots of noise and lots of different things going on, but we certainly want to keep the squad intact.”

Howe also has Mark Gillespie at the club, though the 30-year-old was not included his his Premier League squad for the first half of the season.

Speaking earlier this month, United's head coach said: “Loris has been excellent since he’s been with us, created a really good goalkeeping department.

“I think we have a slightly unique position with the Carabao Cup. Martin’s cup-tied, so we want to make sure we have enough strength for that competition while also giving players that we don’t feel will play to maybe go and play elsewhere.

"Probably some late movement there, but we’ll wait and see.”

