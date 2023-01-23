News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe's six-word Newcastle United response to Anthony Gordon transfer question

Eddie Howe’s issued a short response to renewed speculation over a Newcastle United move for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Howe is looking to sign a versatile forward in this month’s transfer window after loaning Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest last week, and Howe was asked for an update ahead of tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

United’s head coach said: “I think the club are trying, and that’s where we are. So there’s no news to give you, but there’s a lot of work going on.”

Newcastle made an enquiry for Gordon last summer, and the forward didn’t come off the relegation-threatened Everton’s bench in the weekend's loss to West Ham United.

Asked if he could comment on speculation over a move for Gordon, Howe said: “No, no comment on any players.”

Howe was also asked if the transfer window was proving to be a distraction.

“I think, from my side, I try to shift my focus from one thing to another,” said Howe. “I think that’s one of my strengths. My first priority is always the games. It’s always the players that we have here, they’re always my priority, so training and game preparation and making we don’t take any shortcuts in that.

Everton's Anthony Gordon.

"Once that’s done, then we turn to the transfer market and we identify the players we feel can come into the group and make it stronger.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been linked with a loan move to Hull City.

