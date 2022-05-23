Targett has starred on loan from Aston Villa in the second half of the season – and the club has a £15million buy option agreed with his club.

The 26-year-old left-ack has started every game he’s been eligible to play in, including yesterday’s season-ending 2-1 win over Burnley.

Howe – who plans to speak with all of his players over the coming days to brief them on his plans for next season – was coy when asked about Targett’s future at Turf Moor, where Callum Wilson netted twice.

“I think it’s difficult one to give you any direction on that in respect to his club,” said United's head coach. “We’ll wait and see.”

Targett touched on his future in an interview after last week’s 2-0 win over Arsenal at St James’s Park.

“I think everyone knows what I want, but it’s up to the club,” said Targett. “It’s a massive project, an exciting project. I’m sure everyone wants to be a part of it. I’ve loved every single minute of it. It’s been an incredible place to play my football.”

Howe was asked after the Burnley game if he would be surprised by an England call-up for Targett and defender Dan Burn, who joined from Brighton and Hove Albion in the January window.

Matt Targett has spent the second half of the season on loan at Newcastle United.