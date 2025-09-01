Newcastle United v Liverpool: The latest injury news and team news from Eddie Howe and Arne Slot ahead of Monday night’s Premier League clash | Getty Images

Eddie Howe has dropped a big hint that Newcastle United need to replace Alexander Isak heading into the final day of the transfer window.

Newcastle have been pushing to sign a striker all summer, having lost Callum Wilson following the expiration of his contract.

The Magpies finally landed a striker signing in the final week of the summer window, with Nick Woltemade joining from VfB Stuttgart for a club-record £65million fee.

“It's been my wish to get a striker, and we need to replace Callum most,” Newcastle head coach Howe said after the draw at Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

Callum Wilson replacement?

But after Woltemade arrived on Tyneside, The Magpies boss stopped short of labelling the German, or any new attacking addition, as such.

“No, they don’t have that [Wilson replacement] label,” Howe told The Gazette. “We're just trying to sign the best players possible that we feel can help our team. There's no label attached to anyone we bring in.

“They will fight and compete for the shirt like everybody else. And then what happens from there is down to their own ability.”

Following the draw at Leeds, Howe’s comments suggested that Newcastle need a player of ‘similar quality’ to Isak, given the Swede has been unavailable and is pushing to leave the club.

“We've needed a striker,” Howe admitted. “That's not a criticism of anyone who's played the role. It's just Alex is a difference-maker and has been.

“You look at the top teams, they've all got those players. And we're competing against them. So, we need a player of similar quality.”

Howe’s comments mark a distinct change in tone from simply wanting to replace Wilson and instead hint that the club are looking to fill the gap left by Isak in the squad.

Woltemade could be that man but the club are still active in the market and will push to make another attacking signing before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline. Any further attacking additions would likely see Newcastle green-light Isak’s exit from the club to join Liverpool.

Alexander Isak ‘goodbye meeting’ claim

A report on Swedish TV claimed Isak had a ‘goodbye meeting’ at Newcastle’s training ground on Friday, but that was played down by Howe in his latest press conference.

“On Alex's situation, I've got no communication, no update for you,” Howe said. “We are still looking to actively recruit, but I don't know if that has any relation at all to Alex's situation.

“No knowledge of that [alleged meeting]. I can't tell you it didn't happen, but I certainly can't tell you it did, because that's the first I've heard of it.

“[But] I'm pretty sure I would have [known about it], yeah.”

Big deadline day for Alexander Isak, Liverpool and NUFC

It’s set to be a box office deadline day with the Isak saga set to go down to the wire.

While Howe has been planning on working without Isak for weeks now, there is still a possibility that the striker remains at the club should Liverpool be unable to strike a deal with Newcastle.

Although Howe has not been in contact with Isak since the Premier League season started and has spoken about replacing his quality in the side, the Newcastle boss wouldn’t close the door completely on Isak returning to his side just yet.

“Yes, from my side, I've said that all along, through the process,” Howe said about a potential return for Isak. “He is still contracted us, so there has to be a way back.”

Whether the striker stays and is open to reintegrating at Newcastle remains to be seen.