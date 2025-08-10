Alexander Isak: Eddie Howe was grilled about Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United amid intense Liverpool transfer links.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 15 minutes on Friday night, the cool and calm exterior of Eddie Howe was tested as he was grilled for the latest updates on Alexander Isak’s situation at the club. The Swedish international, idolised for his goals on Tyneside, has seen his reputation in the fan base torched following a summer of speculation, rumour and innuendo.

Howe, ever one to keep his cards close to his chest when talking about his squad and transfers, was open and honest about Isak and his future, whilst leaving a lot of what he said open to interpretation for fans and journalists alike to read into his words and formulate their own judgements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Howe’s thoughts and quotes can be interpreted and twisted into whatever narrative fits, what is fact is that Liverpool have bid for Isak and that the Swedish international is interested in a move to Anfield. The Reds will have to significantly improve their initial offer of £110m if they want to tempt Newcastle United to the negotiating table and ultimately secure Isak’s signature.

With less than one week to go until the Premier League season gets underway, it is important that the Magpies can put all of this noise behind them and get back to focussing on on-pitch matters. Here is everything that Howe said about Isak, his future at the club and the latest on whether he would feature against Aston Villa next weekend:

Everything Eddie Howe said about Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United

What’s happening with Alexander Isak?

“We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment that we can't involve him with the group.

So I don't know how long that will be for.

“I think I'd rather just leave it with that line. I think the discussions between us have to remain private. But it's clear I can't involve him with the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does he have a future at Newcastle?

“Well he's here, of course he has a future at Newcastle. Certainly from our perspective, everyone connected with the club, we would love to see him back with the team.

“But the situation has to be right for that to happen.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Will Isak face disciplinary action?

“No, I don't think so. I think he's training later than the rest of the squad.

“But there's been obviously discussions since the tour and everything that happened in between that. But in terms of disciplinary action, I don't think that's happening.”

Does there come a point with Alex where the club has to say, draw a line and say, ‘you stay’? Is it not that straightforward?

“I don't think it's that straightforward, otherwise we would have done that a long time ago. I don't think we're in a position to be able to do that currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't want to go into too much detail because I don't think that's right. I think I've probably said enough.”

Have you seen enough from Alex to suggest that he still does want to play for this club?

“I don't think we've gone into that. We've had discussions but we haven't gone there so I'm probably best not to comment on that.”

Do you still think he'll play for this club?

“He's here and he's contracted to us so as long as he's in that position, there is of course a chance that he could play for Newcastle again. But I don't know what the future will hold.”

How long until Isak’s thigh injury is recovered?

“His thigh injury is recovered. He's got no fitness issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has the group been disrupted at all?

“I think the group's been disrupted, of course. But I think whenever you have a player in this situation, it's unsettling for the team.

“I don't think we've been in that position since I've been here, the harmony and togetherness of the group's been at its highest. So I think naturally it's just been a topic of conversation.

“It's been a distraction. I think the biggest sort of hit we've taken is we're not blessed with a number of players in his position, so I think we've seen a big gap.

“But I have to say big credit to the players because they've got on with their work. Training's been at a really high level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven't seen a negative output on the pitch. But I have been aware of a feeling around the group that there's something there that's not to the benefit of the group.”

Has the Isak incident been the trickiest handle or one of the trickiest to handle of your managerial career?

“I think there's loads of moments in my management career where there's been difficult situations. It's very difficult to put one ahead of the other.

“It's probably been the most high-profile, but that doesn't mean it's the most challenging. You're always dealing with issues.

“Every day there's problems or decisions that you have to try and find solutions to. And this is very much in that case. I hope there's a positive outcome and a positive resolution, whatever that looks like because the most important thing is the club and the team, not any one individual.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the chances of Alexander Isak playing v Aston Villa?

“I'd want Alex to be playing today. I'd want him training tomorrow.

“We would love the player to be with us. So, let me make that absolutely clear, there's no part of me that doesn't want that outcome.

“But I don't see that changing, the current situation, before Aston Villa.”