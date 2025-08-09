Newcastle United transfer news: Malick Thiaw remains a player of interest for the Magpies this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a fresh update on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Malick Thiaw this summer. The AC Milan defender has long been admired by those at St James’ Park and is viewed as their current top choice to strengthen Eddie Howe’s central defensive options.

The German international was on the verge of leaving the San Siro earlier this summer when Milan and Como agreed a deal worth £21m for the defender. However, at that stage, Thiaw rejected a move to join Cesc Fabregas’ side, instead preferring to either remain at AC Milan or join a club in the Champions League.

Since that failed move, Thiaw has impressed new boss Max Allegri during pre-season training with the former Juventus manager now reluctant to see the defender leave. Despite that, Newcastle United have remained interested in a move and have pushed forward in their pursuit of sealing his signature.

Fabrizio Romano’s Malick Thiaw transfer update

Reports from Sky Sport Germany last week claimed that Thiaw and the Magpies have come to a ‘full agreement’ over personal terms ahead of a possible move to Tyneside. That has been corroborated by Romano who, in a post on X on Saturday, also revealed that the Magpies have improved their offer for the defender.

He wrote: ‘Newcastle have improved their proposal to AC Milan for Malick Thiaw as personal terms are agreed. Negotiations underway club to club, as Milan manager Allegri wants to keep Thiaw; but improved bid has now been submitted.’

Signing Thiaw would finally see the Magpies put some of their summer transfer frustrations behind them, add quality and depth to their back line and, crucially, add a younger body to an ageing defence. Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth are all on the wrong side of 30, whilst Sven Botman’s injury issues mean he has not been a reliable option for Howe for some time now.

Thiaw was wanted by the Magpies last summer, but their move for the defender ultimately took a back seat as they went all-in on trying to tempt Crystal Palace into selling defender Marc Guhei. Palace’s demands, though, meant they were priced out of a move for the England international as their spending was restricted by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle’s interest in Thiaw, though, extended as far as Howe being asked a question about the possibility of signing the German international during their pre-season trip to Japan. Unsurprisingly, Howe was coy on going into detail over that proposed move.

“There’s no updates on that,” United’s head coach responded.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Thiaw played against the Magpies at the San Siro during their 2023/24 Champions League campaign, but missed the reverse fixture at St James’ Park. AC Milan will not play European football this season after missing out entirely on qualification to any of the three major continental competitions.