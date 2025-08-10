Eddie Howe shoots down reports of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak ‘ultimatum’

Eddie Howe has responded to reports that Alexander Isak has been told he cannot leave Newcastle United this summer | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Eddie Howe has admitted there is no clear solution to Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United. Isak did not feature for the Magpies during pre-season and has not trained with his teammates since missing their pre-season tour to Asia.

Howe admitted on Friday night that Isak couldn’t be involved with the group for a myriad of reasons at the moment: “We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment that we can't involve him with the group,” Howe said. “I don't know how long that will be for.

“I think I'd rather just leave it with that line. I think the discussions between us have to remain private. But it's clear I can't involve him with the team.”

Reports on Saturday morning in the Telegraph had hinted that Isak and his representatives had been instructed by the club that he wouldn’t be sold this summer and issued an ultimatum that would involve him having to settle for remaining on Tyneside this summer.

Asked for his view on those reports, Howe responded: “No, that's not something I'm aware of.

“I mean, of course, there's discussions going on all the time. But I'm not party to it. I have no knowledge of that.

Asked if all outcomes on Isak’s future are still possible, Howe added: “I think everything's at play, because I think I've said many times, he is contracted to us, he's our player.

“The club basically made the decision on his future. I don't know what that will be. Of course, I have a preferred outcome.

“I want the best and strongest squad possible. But also, I want players that really want to play for this football club.”

Alexander Isak transfer latest

As it stands, Isak remains a Newcastle United player and will do so past the closure of the summer transfer window. Liverpool’s first bid of £110m fell well short of not only Newcastle United’s valuation of the striker, but also the fee that Liverpool had hinted they would be willing to pay for the 25-year-old this summer.

With just over three weeks of the summer transfer window left to go, the Reds must submit a new and vastly improved bid for Isak if they are to tempt Newcastle United into selling the striker. The Magpies have insisted that Isak is not for sale this summer, although their search for an elite striker this summer does suggest that a replacement for Isak is among their main priorities between now and 7pm on Monday 1 September.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for their clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night, has been linked with being Isak’s replacement at St James’ Park. The Blues reportedly value Jackson at £50m, £20m more than they paid Ipswich Town to sign Liam Delap earlier this summer and slightly less than the fee they paid to secure Joao Pedro’s signature.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, meanwhile, also continues to be linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer with his long-term future at the Gtech Community Stadium in serious doubt.