Eddie Howe has provided an update on Alexander Isak after the Swedish international dropped out of Sunday’s matchday squad.

Isak travelled to the capital with his teammates as they looked to move second in the Premier League. A win over Arsenal would ensure that the Magpies head into the final day of the season against Everton having already secured Champions League qualification and the opportunity of sealing a second placed Premier League finish.

However, they were forced to face the Gunners without their talisman after he suffered a groin injury - one serious enough to rule him out of featuring at all in north London. Isak scored Newcastle’s winner in the reverse fixture back at St James’ Park and also netted in the Carabao Cup back in February.

Isak’s absence was noted as Newcastle United players got off the team bus at the Emirates Stadium, with confirmation from the club a few moments later that he would not feature. Instead, Callum Wilson was handed just his second Premier League start of the season in his place.

Sticking with the formation that earned them a 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, Howe named a back-five with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park. Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon flanked Wilson up front.

Eddie Howe’s Alexander Isak update

Speaking to Sky Sports in an interview that wasn’t broadcast on TV due to Nottingham Forest’s clash with West Ham running long after a chaotic end to proceedings at the London Stadium, Howe revealed why Isak was to miss out in the capital: “He trained yesterday fine, but in the afternoon he felt a little bit of stiffness as we travelled down to London,” Howe said.

“We thought we would arrange a scan for him this morning and that scan showed a little bit of inflammation in his groin, nothing serious but enough to keep him out of today.”

He continued: “Very late [call], he felt a little bit of stiffness last night after dinner. We weren't really concerned at that stage but we thought we would get a scan just to be careful.

“We wanted to minimise the distraction and ensure our game plan was clear for the players. So Alex out and Callum in and all systems go.”

Howe was also asked about his decision to again name a 5-3-2 system, one that not only served them well last weekend, but also in their last outing against Arsenal back in February - a match they won 2-0 to book their place at Wembley: “We’re very flexible and that’s what I like about the selection we have got,” Howe revealed.

“We can play in a number of different ways so that adaptability and the personnel is very strong. We need height in the team today as well for the set pieces.”