Arsenal receive ‘unbelievable’ injury boost ahead of Newcastle United clash

Arsenal could have one of their key players back when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium later today.

Both teams head into the game knowing a win will secure their place in next season’s Champions League. Newcastle United have already beaten Arsenal three times this season, and know that one more victory will ensure a top-five Premier League finish and that they will have control of second place come next weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side, though, will be desperate to avoid a fourth defeat to the Magpies this season and have been boosted by the return of one of their key players. Kai Havertz has been missing since February, but returned to training earlier this week and is expected to feature in north London this afternoon.

Havertz’s return comes as Mikel Merino, so often used as an emergency striker by Arteta in recent times, will miss the clash against his former side through suspension. Merino was sent off against Liverpool last weekend and will not feature this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

Speaking earlier this week, Arteta confirmed that Havertz had been training with the group, but revealed that a call on his fitness will be made in the hours before today’s clash. “We’re going to decide [if Havertz is fit to play] that.

“He’s done certain parts of the sessions in the last two days and looks in great shape, but I think it’s more of a shout for all the medical staff, the doctor especially to give the clearance and then how Kai actually feels to contribute if he’s required.”

The German international has had his fair share of run-ins with Newcastle United during his time in the Premier League. Most notably, it was Havertz’s tackle on Sean Longstaff that saw tensions boil over during their meeting at St James’ Park last season.

That game is most remembered for the three VAR checks for Anthony Gordon’s winner, but it was Havertz’s tackle near the dugout that caused a flashpoint between the teams. Havertz was also at the centre of an incident with Dan Burn during his time at Chelsea as he caught the Blyth-born defender with an elbow, escaped punishment and then scored a very late winner for the Blues as they defeated a resurgent Magpies side during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign. Havertz and Burn will likely reignite their battle this afternoon, with both players usually up for a physical encounter.

Havertz’s potential involvement this afternoon will be a major boost for the Gunners and Benjamin White believes that his teammate will be at the very top of his game if he does feature. “It’s so funny, he hadn’t trained for months yet came back into the team the other day and was still unbelievable,” White said on Havertz .

Despite winning on their last trip to the Emirates Stadium, Newcastle United have gone almost 15 years without a Premier League win there and were defeated 4-1 there in February of last year.