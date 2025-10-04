Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has reacted to calls from Nottingham Forest fans for new manager Ange Postecoglou to be sacked.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou has been head coach at Nottingham Forest for less than a month yet supporters are already calling for him to be sacked ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United (2pm kick-off).

Forest have not won any of Postecoglou’s six games in charge so far and suffered an embarrassing home defeat to Danish side Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 3-2 defeat, home supporters at the City Ground chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants

Speaking to TNT Sports afterwards on the chants, Postecoglou said: "I heard it. They're fans, they want to see their team win. They're entitled to their opinion.”

He later added: “Nothing surprises me anymore in football. I guess it's just the climate we're in where it seems that's the way things are going. That's something I can't control.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My responsibility lies to make sure we try and get some wins for this football club and progress it. That's what I'll be focused on."

Postecoglou won the Europa League with Spurs last season, helping the side qualify for the Champions League despite finishing 17th in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest finished 7th under Nuno Espirito Santo and qualified for the Conference League which was later bumped up to the Europa League after Crystal Palace were blocked from competing.

Postecoglou was then sacked from Spurs while Espirito Santo was dismissed at Forest.

Eddie Howe questioned on under pressure Ange Postecoglou

Fortunately for Eddie Howe, he has not been subject to such pressure and vocal criticism from supporters as he approaches four years in charge at Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time, he has helped the club qualify for the Champions League twice while also ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup in March.

But The Magpies’ boss is under no illusions of the potentially precarious nature of the job.

I think we all know when we go into the job the fragility of it really,” Howe admitted. “No amount of success previously can take you out of that firing line.

“We're all in it. We're all subjected to the same forces we're dictated to by results. But I think in any moment, whether it's good or bad, you've just got to be yourself, which Ange very much is.”